Timeline: Severe flooding, winds impact western Washington

Heavy rain and winds are impacting communities across western Washington on Tuesday.

SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound.

A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the risk of mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.

King tides along the coast have prompted a unique concern for people who live near shorelines, especially in Skagit, Whatcom, Clallam, San Juan and Island counties.

Flooding

Several communities already are seeing heavy rains create flood conditions.

The Olympia Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the downtown area Tuesday as the area could have major flooding.

North of Seattle, Mountlake Terrace has closed 216th Street at 68th Avenue as water levels rise.

Des Moines also had some cars engulfed by water early on Tuesday morning.

South Park also had some morning flooding at a construction site.

Gig Harbor saw some higher tides Tuesday morning as well, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources shared some video.

Gig Harbor's police and fire departments also shared images of the high water levels.

Whidbey Island also is seeing homes near the coasts impacted by rising tides.

Some houses along State Route 106 in the Hood Canal area experienced some flooding as well.

Power outages

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, there were over 15,000 customers without power across the state.