Here is how the snowstorm heading toward western Washington early Friday morning will unfold, according to the latest weather models.

Keep in mind it is a model and the numbers aren't exact. For example, the 5.5 inches in Tacoma could be between 4-7 inches.

What it does tell us is there will be enough snow falling to cause problems and it helps pinpoint the more favored places and gives us rough timing.

Midnight to 6 a.m.

Light snow or snow flurries spread southward. Some snow may be in the air throughout western Washington, but no significant accumulations south of Everett.

KING 5 Weather

6 a.m. to noon

Light snow continues to fall south of Everett and increases north of Everett.

KING 5 Weather

Noon to 6 p.m.

Snow increases just south of Everett. Amounts continue to be light as heavier snowfalls north of Everett. Strong gusty winds increase in Whatcom and San Juan counties.

KING 5 Weather

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Increasing snow spreads down to Seattle and over the Kitsap Peninsula. Still fairly light south of Seattle.

KING 5 Weather

10 p.m. to midnight

Heavy snow in Seattle and up north. Snow increases over the South Sound.

KING 5 Weather

Midnight to 6 a.m.

Heavy snow throughout the Puget Sound region with 4 to 8 inches possible with higher amounts locally. Gusty north winds spread into Puget Sound.

KING 5 Weather

6 a.m. to noon

Snowfall decreases with another 1 to 2 inches of accumulation.

KING 5 Weather

Noon to 4 p.m.

Decreasing snow showers. Local accumulations of a trace to 1 inch.

KING 5 Weather

Beyond, it looks like scattered snow showers Saturday night with gradually decreasing winds.

We'll have a partly sunny Sunday with only a few snow showers mainly south of Seattle.

Early next week is unclear right now, but should come into focus as we get closer.

Check back for updates and keep an eye on the forecast.