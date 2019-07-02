Temperatures have warmed up a bit around western Washington and snow levels have risen between 500-1,000 feet.

Unfortunately, many secondary roads remain under feet of wet, slushy snow making travel to freeways difficult or impossible. Temperatures, though warmer, are still only in the upper 30's to low 40's so snowmelt will be slow.

Showers should wrap up by this afternoon and we should see some sun. Some areas could hit 40 degrees.

Thursday

Another weather system will spread increasing rain and snow into western Washington Thursday afternoon and evening. Snow levels within Puget Sound will range from 1,000 to 1,500 feet. In Whatcom County, the precipitation will start as snow but should turn to rain later in the day as the outflow from the Fraser River Canyon stops for a while.

Afternoon highs will once again be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday

Rain or snow showers will continue early Friday but decrease later in the day with some sunbreaks. Snow levels will stay above 1,000 feet.

Weekend

Saturday should see a mix of sunshine and a few showers with snow levels near 1,000 feet.

Sunday will see some increase in showers with snow levels dropping to 400-500 feet later in the day. We could see some minor accumulations on hills away from Puget Sound

