Strong winds, heavy rain to impact Western Washington Tuesday bringing power outages, flooding

A strong storm system will bring more wind and rain to Western Washington on Tuesday.

SEATTLE — The active weather pattern continues for Western Washington with another, stronger storm system lined up to bring wind and rain to the area beginning Monday night and continuing through Tuesday.

This system is expected to bring heavy rains that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the risk for mud and landslides as the soils are saturated. The saturated soils will also increase the risk for potentially widespread power outages as trees could give way to the high wind gusts over the next few nights.

Wind forecast

Widespread wind gusts are expected Monday night through Tuesday of 40 to 60 mph for all of western Washington, including all of Puget Sound. A few wind gusts could approach 70 mph near the Washington coast. This is just 4 mph shy of winds that come with a Category 1 hurricane.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 5 a.m. Tuesday for the southwest Washington coast, continuing until 7 p.m. Tuesday. A Wind Advisory was issued from Monday at 11 p.m. to Wednesday at 1 a.m. for the rest of the Washington coast.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Tuesday for most of Puget Sound, the southwest interior, western Whatcom and Skagit counties and the San Juan Islands.

Strong wind gusts begin Monday night along the Washington coast and spread inland toward Puget Sound by early Tuesday morning just before sunrise. The winds will continue throughout the majority of Tuesday so this will be a prolonged, widespread wind event with winds gusting between 40 and 60 mph.

Wind gust forecast tonight

Wind gust forecast Tuesday morning

Wind gust forecast Tuesday afternoon

With the strong, long-duration winds, paired with the saturated soils, trees will be susceptible to falling, leading to power outages and potential damage to property.

Make sure to be prepared for power outages. Charge the electronic devices, and make sure you have candles and flashlights ready. Also, be cautious if you have large trees near your home. It's probably a good time to take down or secure the Christmas decorations before the winds arrive.

Rain forecast

This system will also bring another round of moderate to heavy rain at times Monday night, Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning.

An additional widespread 1 inch is expected for Puget Sound with amounts of 2 inches near the coast and near the foothills. Isolated 3-inch amounts cannot be ruled out for some areas.

While these amounts aren't unusually high, with the saturated soils, it's possible localized flooding occurs in urban areas, including some minor street flooding. Please be cautious on the roads and never cross a road covered by water.

Most rivers should stay below flood stage but will be monitored closely, especially the Skokomish River which could reach moderate flood stage.

Rain accumulation forecast through Wednesday morning

The additional rain will only add to the unstable, saturated soils and could lead to some mud/landslides in the hillier neighborhoods and the foothills. If a home is in a vulnerable location, please be aware of the signs of these slides. Read about landslide preparedness and warning signs.

Snow levels will increase Monday night and Tuesday morning to around 7,000 feet so the passes should begin to thaw out late Monday, but the warmer temperatures and rain will increase the avalanche danger Tuesday. Snow levels drop Tuesday night back below pass level with a few inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

Flood Warnings

As of Monday at 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service has issued warnings for the following rivers:

Skagit River near Concrete: Minor flooding forecast

Skokomish River at Potlach: Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast

Stillaguamish River at Arlington: Minor flooding is forecast

Nooksack River at North Cedarville: Minor flooding is forecast