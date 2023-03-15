Spring has sprung in Seattle: 60s possible this week for the first time this year

Seattle could see its first 60-degree day of the year this week on Friday and Saturday.

SEATTLE — What has felt like a long, cold, snowy winter appears to finally be coming to an end, at least temporarily, later this week.

Transitioning from winter to spring

Not only are temperatures forecast to warm later this week into the first half of the weekend but the sunsets are now later than 7 p.m. and we are gaining more than three minutes of daylight each day.

The longer days, paired with the higher sun angle as we move toward spring, along with an area of high pressure building overhead, flipping the winds offshore will cause a spike in warmth on Friday and Saturday.

Upcoming weather pattern

High-temperature forecast

Temperatures could hit 60 degrees Friday and Saturday putting an end to the long stretch of below-average temperature days that have accumulated since the beginning of the year. The current forecast in Seattle calls for a high temperature of 60 degrees for both days under mostly sunny skies.

While these temperatures are warmer than the average high of 54 degrees, they'll be far from record territory. Friday's daily record high is 71 set back in 1947 and Saturday's daily record high is 76 set in 2019.

Seattle high-temperature forecast

Not only does Seattle have a chance to achieve 60 degrees on Friday and Saturday but other parts of western Washington will see temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Western Washington high-temperature forecast Friday

Western Washington high-temperature forecast Saturday

If Seattle achieves 60 degrees, it would mark the warmest day of the year thus far. The warmest temperatures of 2023 at Sea-Tac were recorded back on Jan. 5 and Jan 14 when it climbed to 59 degrees. So far the warmest temperature in March was 52 degrees on March 11.

Seattle normally records its first 60-degree or warmer day on Feb. 22.