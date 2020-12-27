Spokane could see up to five inches of snow by New Year's Eve

Snow is expected to begin falling in the Spokane area on Wednesday morning. Here's what you need to know about the forecast.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After Spokane got about four inches of snow on the night of Christmas Day, the next round the snow is headed for the Inland Northwest before New Year's Eve.

Wednesday is the key day for the incoming snowstorm across Washington. The Cascades have already been placed under a Winter Storm Watch, with more alerts expected to be issued by the National Weather Service in Spokane later on Monday and Tuesday.

There is a slight bit of complexity to the forecast as afternoon rain in warmer areas would lower overall snow totals, so it goes without saying that the following numbers aren't set in stone.

Northern Washington into North Idaho will likely have a corridor of the heaviest snow of around three to six inches. Locations between Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and Pullman have a higher degree of uncertainty as the snow/rain transition could throw off the snow forecast.

Computer models for Spokane snow totals range from 1.2 inches to 6.7 inches. This disagreement results in a lower confidence in the forecast. Nonetheless, the snowfall could be somewhere in the range of two to five inches.

The snow is expected to start in central Washington around midnight on Wednesday morning and approximately 3 a.m. in Spokane.

Up to 6" of snow forecast for this Wednesday. Spokane is in the 2-5" range. The snow will start falling around 3am Wednesday and last for most of the day. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/OEG9hd2tVp — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) December 28, 2020

As you might expect, the active pattern for the region will result in rain for Seattle and heavy snow for the mountains.

In Spokane, highs in the low-to-mid 30s will support snow on Wednesday, but the following days will be closer to 40 degrees and thus more rain is the forecast starting Friday and through the weekend

Rain and snow are likely for the lowlands of eastern Washington and North Idaho beginning Friday through Sunday. The Cascade Mountains should see several feet of snow, with at least one foot of snow possible for the Idaho Panhandle mountains.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued a "Moderate” Avalanche Danger Level for the majority of the Cascade Mountains on Sunday, Dec. 27.