Air quality has dropped into the unhealthy range in Spokane on Tuesday evening as a wildfire burns more than 5,000 acres in central Washington.

As of 7:35 p.m. the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency listed Spokane's air quality at the low end of unhealthy, with an air quality index of 155.

Authorities say the Highway 243 Fire near Royal City sparked at about 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since prompted Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in the surrounding area.

The National Weather Service said winds are carrying smoke across central and eastern Washington, with some haze visible in Spokane on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, smoke from the fire was visible via satellite.

The GOES 16 Satellite shows how smoke moved east, just south of I-90 and north of Mattawa.

KREM

Wind is expected to continue to fuel the fire with gusts in the teens and 20 mph range through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with that, dry conditions and above average temperatures will likely impact fire conditions.

A black-and-white version of the same loop via satellite also shows the smoke.

KREM