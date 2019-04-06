GRANT COUNTY, Wash — Air quality has dropped into the moderate range in Spokane on Tuesday afternoon as a wildfire burns more than 5,000 acres in central Washington.

Authorities say the Highway 243 Fire near Royal City sparked at about 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since prompted Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in the surrounding area.

Other areas near Spokane, including Colbert, Washington, and St. Maries, Idaho, are also sitting in the moderate air quality range at last check, according to a map from the Washington Department of Emergency Management.

These measurements could change throughout the day.

The National Weather Service said winds are carrying smoke across central and eastern Washington, with some haze visible in Spokane on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, smoke from the fire was visible via satellite.

The GOES 16 Satellite shows how smoke moved east, just south of I-90 and north of Mattawa.

Wind is expected to continue to fuel the fire with gusts in the teens and 20 mph range through Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with that, dry conditions and above average temperatures will likely impact fire conditions.

A black-and-white version of the same loop via satellite also shows the smoke.

