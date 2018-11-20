Snowfall is expected to continue Friday night between Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes with up to six inches of accumulation.

Drivers should get a bit of a break Saturday after a winter storm warning for the Cascades expires at 4 a.m. From there the mountains are expected to dry out.

The winter storm warning is in effect for elevations of 3,000 feet and above. This includes Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass. As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., traction tires were advised on all those passes.

Travel could be "very difficult," the Weather Service says.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches is possible in some areas from Wednesday through Saturday, with more than 2 feet near mountain summits, according to the Weather Service.

Those heading to Apple Cup on Friday should give themselves extra travel time and prepare for the cold. It will be about 37 degrees at kickoff in the evening.

