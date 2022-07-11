Tracking where snow has fallen in western Washington

Here are all the places where snow has fallen Monday morning in western Washington.

SEATTLE — Winter weather arrived in full force to western Washington over the weekend, with storms bringing snow and near-freezing temperatures to many communities around the state. Power outages and downed trees happened across the region, and thousands are still waiting to have their power turned back on.

Those in the lowlands might be seeing mostly rain mixed in with a few snowflakes, but plenty of snow fell up on the passes.

Some wet snow has been reported east of I-5 near at higher elevations around Issaquah and Tiger Mountain. Snow levels are generally 500-1,000 feet around Puget Sound.

Another band of showers will rotate from the south during the morning. At the same time, increasing northeast winds will stream out of the Fraser river Canyon in BC bringing gusty and chilly winds into the northern counties - Whatcom, San Juan, and northern Clallam. Wind chills will be in the low 20s this morning but could drop into the teens and 20s as the winds increase today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is recommending drivers use caution on the roads, as the combination of rain/snow mix and wind advisories could lead to some dangerous conditions on highways.

I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass has seen 34 inches of snow since Oct. 26, an all-time record, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

So exactly which communities are starting their workweeks with snowfall?

Bellingham

Seeing a little light snow at our Bellingham Towercam. Not sticking on the ground. Not looking for any significant accumulations today in Bellingham but a cold day with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills teens and 20s!! #k5weather pic.twitter.com/KaOyxEA5fF — Rich Marriott (@rtmarriott) November 7, 2022

Can confirm in Bellingham!! pic.twitter.com/0izgFXl9lE — Dana Weber (@dana_weber) November 7, 2022

Enumclaw

@chrisnunley pavement is only wet, but snow on the grass and pastures here in Enumclaw pic.twitter.com/jSdgvWVaBj — 🏆💚⚽️💙🏆SC 💙⚾️💚🏈💙 (@WillowInSeattle) November 7, 2022

Port Angeles

Snow has stared to pick up again in the port Angeles foothills pic.twitter.com/YbDHmPv0c8 — Daniel McFadden (@DMAC_RXE) November 7, 2022