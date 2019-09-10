SPOKANE, Wash. — A record-breaking amount of snow blanketed the Spokane area on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said 3.3. inches of snow fell at the Spokane International Airport by early Wednesday morning. The previous daily maximum snowfall record for Oct. 8 was a trace in 1981.

KREM morning weather anchor Evan Noorani said final snow totals may be closer to 4 to 5 inches.

The NWS office received more than half an inch by 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Snow began falling in the region at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday. As temperatures dropped, a batch of precipitation turned into snow between Spokane, Deer Park, Coeur d'Alene, Athol, and Sandpoint.

Watch breaking news coverage of snowfall, power outages and damages

Much of the snow has tapered off as of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday but some areas of North Idaho, including Coeur d'Alene, are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m.

Viewers in North Idaho report that snow is still falling as of 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Spokane is not under any watches or warnings on Wednesday.

Tap for live weather cameras

Tap for interactive weather radar

Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week, with highs in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Lows could reach the low 20s or upper teens on Thursday morning depending on the location.

Trees fall on power lines, block roads

Spokane police said the wet, heavy snow caused tree branches to break off and fall into the roads. Some have also fallen on power lines as more than 30,000 people are without power in Spokane County and North Idaho.

Fallen tree limbs have also left some roads impassable.

RELATED: More than 30,000 Inland NW residents without power after snowstorm

Crews are working to clear the roads and restore power, police said.

Police said traffic signals at many intersections are not working and reminded drivers that they should treat these intersections as four-way stops.

Rush hour will likely be difficult and drivers will want to give themselves more time on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools closed

Spokane Public Schools announced on Wednesday morning that school will be closed for the day due to the heavy snowfall and widespread power outages.

All other school activities, programs and facility usage scheduled for Wednesday is also canceled. A make-up date will be communicated later, according to the school district.

Nine Mile Falls School District in Stevens County is opening two hours late due to power outages.

Other school districts in the area may close or announce delays throughout the morning.

Track the latest school closures and delays on KREM.com

Damages concentrated on South Hill

Spokane fire crews have received 120 calls about damages since midnight on Wednesday, with many of them concentrated in the South Hill, Chief Brian Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer said some residents have reported trees that have fallen on their homes.

Fire stations have called in off-duty and extra crews and are working with Spokane County Public Works to clear the streets. Some fire stations are without power.

Schaeffer said 7 a.m. rush hour traffic will likely be difficult.

Send your snow and weather photos to pics@krem.com or share them on social media using #KREMWeather

RELATED: Snow tonight ends by Wednesday morning

RELATED: Chance of snow Tuesday night in Spokane; up to 6 inches in N. Idaho mountains

RELATED: The PNW is going to be a 'different place': Mount Hood resorts grappling with climate change