We're saying farewell to the sunshine for a bit as the next system will bring a chance of precipitation back to western Washington Wednesday. And we're not done with the snow just yet.

By Wednesday late-morning, snow started falling across the South Sound and could continue falling through the afternoon above 500 feet.

WATCH: Latest forecast

Wednesday afternoon - Wednesday evening

Scattered rain showers. Snow level hovering around 500 feet. Higher hillsides near the foothills may see light snow mixing with rain showers. No accumulation expected.

KING Weather Center

Wednesday night - Thursday morning

Scattered rain and snow showers, with the snow level down to 200 feet. Light accumulation possible over higher hillsides of around an inch or so. Little to no accumulation below 200 feet despite some snowflakes reaching close to sea level.

Most accumulation isn't expected until after midnight Thursday.

KING 5

Thursday afternoon

Temperatures warm enough to raise the snow level to 500 feet. Mostly rain showers in the lowlands.

However, the mountain passes could get at least 6 inches of snow through Thursday.

KING Weather Center