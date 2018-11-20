Snow began falling at Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday afternoon, not long after the National Weather Service warned of the possibility of heavy snowfall around 3,000 feet elevation in the Olympics and Cascades over Thanksgiving.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday morning through Friday evening. This includes Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, White Pass, and Washington Pass, according to the Weather Service.

Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with more than 2 feet near mountain summits, is possible, according to the Weather Service.

RELATED: Here are the best, worst time to drive the week of Thanksgiving

The heaviest snowfall in the Cascades is expected Thursday evening through the night, with rates of up to 1 inch per hour.

Snow showers will persist through Friday.

By Friday evening, the snow level could drop to around 2,500 feet elevation. A trace to 6 inches of snow will be possible.

Poor travel conditions are expected over several passes.

Those heading to Apple Cup on Friday should give themselves extra travel time and prepare for the cold. It will be about 37 degrees at kickoff in the evening.

RELATED: Breaking down this year's Apple Cup

© 2018 KING