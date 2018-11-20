Snow levels are expected to drop just in time for Thanksgiving, and everyone headed to Pullman for Apple Cup should anticipate delays.

After a relatively dry Tuesday, the first round of showers will push through Western Washington Wednesday.

A cold front will move through later in the day. Cooler air will drop snow levels down to about 4,000 feet late afternoon on Wednesday and early Thursday.

We could see snow at Stevens and White Passes.

There will be a pause in lowland rain Thanksgiving morning, before it returns by midday.

An upper level trough of cold air will move in, dropping snow levels to about 2,500 feet by late Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says a Snow Advisory may be issued for the passes on Thursday, with the possibility of a few inches of snow falling later in the day and overnight.

"... accumulations in the passes will probably cause travel difficulty," the Weather Service stated.

And if you are heading to Apple Cup on Friday, prepare for the cold. It will be about 37 degrees at kickoff in the evening.

