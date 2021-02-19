Snoqualmie Pass has largest snowpack in a decade, WSDOT says

A significant amount of snow has fallen in the Olympics and Cascades this season.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass has received a significant amount of snow this season, pushing its snowpack to levels not seen in about a decade.

The pass had a snowpack of 128 inches as of Feb. 19, according to data from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The WSDOT data shows there has been 358 inches of snowfall so far this season. The department said Friday that 14 more inches of snow will exceed the 10-year season average.

Last season's snowfall total was about 345 inches.

Over the past 10 years, snowfall has ranged from 104 inches to 470 inches.

This season, Stevens Pass has received 378 inches of snow and had a snowpack of 127 inches, as of Feb. 19.

Snoqualmie Pass isn't alone in its above-average snowpack totals.

Snowpack is above-average for much of Washington state, especially in the Olympics and Cascades. Snowpack can be measured through the depth of water that would result if the snowpack in an area melted instantly - known as the snow water equivalent.