Snoqualmie Pass closure leaves truck drivers stranded, delays deliveries

With Snoqualmie Pass closed, likely until Sunday, WSU cancels classes for Monday and Tuesday due to travel concerns.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — In North Bend, the closure of Snoqualmie Pass is having wide-reaching impacts and weather conditions could keep the pass closed until Sunday.

State transportation officials said late Thursday that every mountain pass that connects the east and west side of the state, including Snoqualmie and Stevens, are not expected to open until Sunday at the earliest.

Snoqualmie Pass is closed between North Bend (milepost 34) and Ellensburg (milepost 106).

Heavy snowfall led to downed trees, snow slides and the threat of avalanches.

As traffic came to halt on I-90, some local businesses noticed.

At Herfy's Burgers in Snoqualmie, employee Suzy Yi did not see the usual lunch crowd. Yi sid sales are not the only concern. There's a supply issue too. Yi is worried that the closure will make it more difficult to get deliveries for the business.

Interstate closures are creating a major conflict because of the inability to move critical and perishable goods, according to Washington Trucking Associations.

Sheri Call, President and CEO of Washington Trucking Associations, said there's usually $42 million worth of freight every hour of everyday traveling on Washington roadways.



In a statement emailed to KING 5 on Friday, Call wrote, "The ripple effect, while, we hope short term, will equate to a micro supply chain crisis."



The closure is also being felt by college students who were planning to travel back to Washington State University in Pullman, where classes were supposed to resume on Monday after a long winter break.

Washington State University announced it was canceling classes on Monday and Tuesday to give students time to return to Pullman following a multi-day closure of mountain passes.