Snohomish County PUD crews are heading down to Chico, California as the recovery effort from the devastating wildfires continue.

Trucks began heading out Sunday. It was the same day the Camp Fire, which killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes, was 100 percent contained.

NW Response: California Wildfires

The Camp Fire destroyed nearly 14,000 homes and more than 500 commercial buildings. It burned more than 150,000 acres.

Thousands of Puget Gas and Electric customers remain without power.

Crews from Snohomish County will help setup new power poles, string wire, and "everything it takes to get the lights back on."

