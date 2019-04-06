GRANT COUNTY, Wash — Smoke from the 243 Fire that is burning more than 5,000 acres in central Washington is now visible via satellite.

Authorities say the 243 Fire sparked at about 9 p.m. on Monday. It has since prompted Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in the surrounding area.

The GOES 16 Satellite shows how smoke moved east, just south of I-90 and north of Mattawa.

Wind is expected to continue to fuel the fire with gusts in the teens and 20 mph range through Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with that, dry conditions and above average temperatures will likely impact fire conditions.

The National Weather Service said winds are carrying smoke across central and eastern Washington, with some haze visible in Spokane on Tuesday.

A black-and-white version of the same loop via satellite also shows the smoke.

Right now, Spokane’s air quality is listed as good, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

Ritzville’s air quality was listed as moderate at last check, according to the Washington Department of Emergency Management.

Air quality in Moses Lake, which is a little more than 30 miles from Royal City, is listed as good at last check.

These measurements could change throughout the day.

The state Department of Emergency Management has a smoke blog and air monitors on its website to track how healthy the air is in your area.

