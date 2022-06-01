WSU delays start of spring quarter due to pass closures

WSU canceled classes Monday and Tuesday to give students time to travel to Pullman as mountain passes are expected to be closed until Sunday.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced it was canceling classes on Monday and Tuesday to give students time to return to Pullman following a multi-day closure of mountain passes.

State transportation officials said late Thursday that every mountain pass that connects the east and west side of the state, including Snoqualmie and Stevens, are not expected to open until Sunday at the earliest.

Snoqualmie Pass is closed between North Bend (milepost 34) and Ellensburg (milepost 106).

Stevens Pass is closed from Scenic (milepost 58) and the west end of Leavenworth (milepost 99). The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said there is no detour available.

White Pass is closed from Packwood (milepost 135) and Oak Creek (milepost 183). The WSDOT said local traffic from the eastside is allowed up to the Lower Tieton Road at milepost 168.

Blewett Pass is closed from milepost 178, which is about 10 miles east of Cle Elum, to the junction with State Route 970 (milepost 149.7). The WSDOT said there is no detour available.

Heavy snowfall led to downed trees, snow slides and the threat of avalanches. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Washington Cascades through at least 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. Backcountry travel should be avoided.

Large swaths of the state have been impacted by winter weather. The city of Leavenworth declared an emergency and asked for National Guard support after 36 inches fell in less than 24 hours.