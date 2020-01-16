SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A portion of US 2 near Skykomish reopened to the public Thursday, however, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is still urging drivers not to use it unless they must due to dangerous conditions.

US 2 is open in both directions from milepost 46 at Money Creek to milepost 48 near Skykomish. WSDOT opened that section of the roadway for local access only on Wednesday, but it’s since been opened to everyone.

WSDOT crews are working to clear more snow and trees from the roadway today and are still urging drivers to use caution and not travel on US 2 unless necessary.

US 2 remains closed in both directions between milepost 48 near Skykomish to milepost 64 at Stevens Pass summit. US 2 is then open after the summit. Chains are required in that area.

Heavy snowfall this week forced US 2 to close after several trees fell, bringing power lines down with them. The closure trapped several residents living in the mountain towns between Gold Bar and Skykomish.

People were left stranded for several days without power. On Wednesday, a convoy of volunteers from neighboring communities brought some much-needed supplies like food, water, and generators for those residents.

State and local crews continue to work to clear snow and downed trees from the roadway.

If you're traveling to or from Skykomish on US 2 continue to use caution and obey any traffic signs.

