Large tree hits vehicle, blocking Bellevue Way SE during Monday commute

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A large tree fell onto a vehicle on Bellevue Way SE near 112th Avenue SE, blocking the roadway during the Monday evening commute.
Bellevue Police shared photos of the downed tree, which hit a white minivan. The driver has minor injuries, according to police.
The downed tree was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Monday Police said the roadway will be closed until 7 or 8 p.m. while crews work to remove the debris.
Video from Lizzie Pines shows the tree falling and narrowly missing their vehicle on Bellevue Way SE.
The Bellevue Transportation Department said there is a significant traffic backup near the South Bellevue Park & Ride. Commuters are urged to avoid the area.
High winds and saturated grounds have caused downed trees and power poles across western Washington.
On Sunday, a large tree hit a vehicle on Preston-Fall City Road around 3 p.m., killing two people inside the vehicle. The victims have not been identified.
The incident occurred on a day when the region saw the strongest wind of the season so far. Peak wind gusts reached 61 mph at Paine Field in Everett on Sunday. Gusts reached 40 mph at the Washington State Fire Training Academy, which is about 20 miles east of Preston.
Fallen utility poles and power lines in Georgetown forced the Seattle Department of Transportation to close E Marginal Way S between 14th Ave S and S 86th Place in both directions. Work to reopen the road is expected to take until midday Tuesday.
