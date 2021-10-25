Large tree hits vehicle, blocking Bellevue Way SE during Monday commute

A large downed tree is blocking Bellevue Way SE near the South Bellevue Park and Ride.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A large tree fell onto a vehicle on Bellevue Way SE near 112th Avenue SE, blocking the roadway during the Monday evening commute.

Bellevue Police shared photos of the downed tree, which hit a white minivan. The driver has minor injuries, according to police.

The downed tree was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Monday Police said the roadway will be closed until 7 or 8 p.m. while crews work to remove the debris.

Video from Lizzie Pines shows the tree falling and narrowly missing their vehicle on Bellevue Way SE.

tree falls down behind us on bellevue way. own footage, only feet away from being hit. this video is from the right door. another video from the back in a separate tweet. @KING5Seattle @BvuePD pic.twitter.com/MRqqFbHCKG — lizzie pines (@LizziePines) October 26, 2021

A tree has fallen across Bellevue Way SE near the south Bellevue Park and ride. The tree struck a vehicle on Bellevue Way, driver transported with minor injuries. Bellevue Way closed for next 2-3 hrs @BvueTrans pic.twitter.com/rdcQPMt6ac — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 25, 2021

The Bellevue Transportation Department said there is a significant traffic backup near the South Bellevue Park & Ride. Commuters are urged to avoid the area.

🚧Avoid Area: Fallen tree on Bellevue Way by So. Bvue P&R at 112th Ave SE. Significant traffic back up. Please be patient, let crews get to area to clean up. Resist doing an illegal move. @kcmetrobus @wsdot_traffic @BvueFD @BvueFD @bellevuewa @SoundTransit pic.twitter.com/3L2J1Aw6nX — Bellevue Transpo (@BvueTrans) October 25, 2021

High winds and saturated grounds have caused downed trees and power poles across western Washington.

On Sunday, a large tree hit a vehicle on Preston-Fall City Road around 3 p.m., killing two people inside the vehicle. The victims have not been identified.

The incident occurred on a day when the region saw the strongest wind of the season so far. Peak wind gusts reached 61 mph at Paine Field in Everett on Sunday. Gusts reached 40 mph at the Washington State Fire Training Academy, which is about 20 miles east of Preston.