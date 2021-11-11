Federal Way police rescue two boys swept into storm drain

Apartment maintenance workers helped Federal Way officers rescue two boys caught in a storm drain Thursday.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police officers and apartment maintenance workers rescued two 12-year-old boys swept into a storm drain Thursday.

The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) said the boys were playing in a wooded area by the Kitts Corner Apartments near 34000 Pacific Hwy S.

Heavy rains created a strong flow of water in the wooded area. The children were sucked into a drainage tube by the current and then pulled through the tube into a cylindrical concrete overflow, FWPD said.

The boys were found in the concrete basin clinging to a ladder. Police said the basin's iron lid was too heavy for the boys to climb out on their own.

With the help of apartment maintenance workers, officers removed the basin's iron cover and rescued the two boys.

South King Fire and Rescue treated one boy for a minor cut to his leg. The other boy was not hurt.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

FWPD released the following video to show how the boys were swept away: