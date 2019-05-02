The storm the National Weather Service initially called "potentially significant" will bring several inches of snow to the Puget Sound lowlands starting Friday, according to the latest forecast.

Showers will move south from Canada during the day Friday. Snow could begin falling Friday afternoon, though a rain-snow mix is possible.

“The forecast models are in agreement at this time for lowland snow Friday afternoon or evening through Saturday," said KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera. “It could look a lot like the storm we had Sunday night into Monday."

The snow is expected to continue through Saturday. Up to 6 inches or more could fall in some areas. The coast is expected to get about an inch of snow.

Herrera said the northeast winds coming through the Fraser River Gap are also in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, a key ingredient for lowland snow.

There will be a break in the weather on Sunday as snow tapers off. It will remain cold.

Another system moving in from the west could bring more snow Monday into Tuesday, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. However, that system will likely head more into Oregon, meaning lighter snowfall for Washington.

After that storm moves through, we will get a short break around mid-week before another system moves in.

