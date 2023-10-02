Starting today, Seattle will have 9 p.m. sunsets until mid-July

Western Washington will see 9 p.m. or later sunsets through July 18.

SEATTLE — With less than three weeks until the summer solstice, Seattle reaches another seasonal milestone today seeing its first 9 p.m. sunset of the year.

This is the first 9 p.m. sunset in almost 11 months. The last time Seattle saw a sunset at 9 p.m. was back on July 18 of last year.

The late sunsets at 9 p.m. or later will continue through July 18 with the latest sunsets of 9:11 p.m. from June 22 through June 29. See the sunrise and sunset times here.

Western Washington continues to gain daylight until June 21, the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year. The summer solstice is now just 19 days away. The area will see around 16 hours of daylight on this day.

With the longer days accompanying the summer solstice, temperatures warm and the precipitation begins to dry up around western Washington.

Looking ahead, the long-range forecast suggests warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal precipitation moving through June. This weather pattern could continue into the cool, wet seasons as El Niño is strongly favored to develop in the extended.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Friday: A few morning clouds becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to the low to mid-70s.

Saturday: A few morning clouds otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to the low to mid-70s.

Sunday: A few clouds but mostly sunny. Slightly cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Milder. Highs in the low to mid-70s.