Starting Wednesday, the sun will set after 5 p.m. in Seattle for the first time since November

The sun will set after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Seattle, marking the latest sunset in nearly three months.

SEATTLE — You have probably noticed the days gradually getting longer since the winter solstice back on Dec. 21.

Since then, Seattle has gained nearly 40 minutes of daylight.

It's been nearly 90 days since Seattle saw a sunset at or later than 5 p.m. but that changes Wednesday. Seattle will enjoy its first 5 p.m. sunset since Nov. 5.

Each day, Seattie will gain over two-and-a-half minutes of daylight and will continue to gain at least two minutes of daylight each day through May 25. By mid-March, Seattle will gain nearly three-and-a-half minutes of daylight each day.

Seattle will continue to gain daylight until June 21 when there will be nearly 16 hours of daylight. The sunset will be at 9:11 p.m. on that day.

As an added bonus, the spring equinox is only 54 days away.