Seattle City Light preparing for severe weather this week

Before the next storm brings high winds and heavy rain, make sure your phone is charged and you have extra blankets and nonperishable food ready.

SEATTLE — Thousands in western Washington experienced the aftermath of heavy rain and strong wind Monday morning and officials with Seattle City Light warn that could be just the beginning of what’s to come.

"There is more weather expected, and we are preparing for that,” said Jenn Strang, Seattle City Light media relations manager.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Tuesday for most of Puget Sound, the southwest interior, western Whatcom and Skagit counties and the San Juan Islands.



Crews with Seattle City Light are working to bring customers' power back and bracing for more severe weather.

"We make sure we have adequate staffing numbers, that all of our trucks are equipped adequately, that everything is in good working order and that we have enough material stocked," said Strang.



Strang warns that power outages could still happen, and people need to do what they can now to prepare, including making sure their phones are charged, their flashlights have fresh batteries and extra blankets and nonperishable food are at the ready.

Monday morning's strong wind and heavy rain made its presence known throughout western Washington with downed trees, branches and powerlines scattered throughout the streets.

Jonathon Barnett's car was crushed by a tree just outside his West Seattle home.



"It's a great truck and it looks like it can take a direct hit from a tree and I probably would've survived,” said Barnett.

The day after Christmas, Barnett is trying to keep that Christmas spirit alive, despite waking up to a mess.

"Merry Christmas – that's kind of all I can feel," Barnett said. "Like wow, count your blessings nobody was hurt."

And he wasn't the only one who woke up to something unexpected Monday morning. Amy and Jamie Hannity who live in Mountlake Terrace said they woke up to a transformer blowing up right outside their window.

"We saw a couple big flashes in the sky and then saw a huge flash at the end of the road," Jamie Hannity said. "And then she (Amy) catches a little video of a big zap, flash. Like we saw burning sparks falling and everything and that was it and it's been dark ever since."

