Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts

Schools around western Washington have announced cancellations and delays amid snowfall and icy road conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on snow creating logistical challenges for Seabeck originally aired December 2, 2022.

Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts.

All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions.

Tacoma Metro Parks also announced Sunday evening that the hours for some of its facilities would be affected by the local weather.

All community centers will open at 9 a.m. (Eastside, People’s, STAR, Center at Norpoint)

Tacoma Nature Center will open at 9 a.m. for programs; at 10 a.m. to the public.

Meadow Park Golf Couse will announce operational hours tomorrow morning.

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park will be closed as per normal seasonal schedules.

Point Defiance Marina, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, W.W. Seymour Conservatory and all other parks, rentals and events including Zoolights, will be open normal hours.

Beyond the Bell and youth sports programs will follow opening protocol for Tacoma Public Schools, announced at tacomaschools.org/ .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Road closures

WSDOT said there is snow and ice on the roadways and advised travelers of added travel time and delays.

Before you head over the mountains, make sure to check pass conditions as closures are possible and chains may be required at times.

The Washington State Department of Transportation may close one direction or both directions of a pass if severe weather or collisions warrant a closure.

I-90 eastbound was closed for several hours Sunday afternoon after a 15-car collision near Easton.

Here's how to check if the passes are open or closed in each direction before you hit the road: