The next two days is going to be wet in Western Washington, thanks to a "river of moisture."

According to the National Weather Service, moisture from the subtropics is "aimed at the Pacific Northwest." This means a soggy end to the work week.

River of moisture from all the way down in the subtropics is aimed at the Pacific Northwest today! #wawx pic.twitter.com/bXvGifegck — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 25, 2018

"A wet Thursday and Friday is on tap with strong, moist west/southwest flow over the region," the Weather Service says.

According to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott, a cold front began pushing into Western Washington Thursday morning, spreading increasing rain over the area. The front was expected to briefly stall just south and east of Puget Sound around midday, but then lift northward as a warm front in the afternoon that will sit over Western Washington into evening. It will cause heavy rain at times.

Marriott says standing water could become an issue for the Thursday afternoon/evening commute.

"The stronger and wetter system will clip the area tonight, but overall there will be little break in the action," the Weather Service added.

Total rainfall amounts will be 1 to 2 inches on the coast and half an inch to 1.5 inches inland through Friday morning.

Flooding is not expected due to the recent dry spell.

Rain should end by Friday evening. Saturday should be partly sunny after morning clouds.

Another wet system will move in on Sunday afternoon for more rain changing to off and on showers and sunbreaks on Monday.

