Another band of precipitation is headed for the Pacific Northwest, with heavy mountain snow in the Cascades and a rain-snow mix possible for parts of Puget Sound.

The next system won't be nearly as powerful as the storm that brought record snowfall to Washington.

Tuesday into Wednesday

Right now, it looks like a few rain-snow showers will begin Tuesday mid-morning, but the bulk of the precipitation is expected to move in through the afternoon and evening, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery.

The snow level may only drop between 300-500 feet for most of Puget Sound. But in areas north of Everett, snow may fall at near sea level on Wednesday morning. At this point, it looks like a trace to 2 inches of accumulation is possible, mainly for higher hillsides.

We may see heavier rain around the convergence zone from Seattle to Everett Tuesday during the evening commute and into the early evening hours, added KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

This University of Washington High Resolution forecast model shows where the rain (in the green color) is expected to fall. The pink is where we could see a rain/snow mix and the white is where we may see snow at those specific times.

By Tuesday evening, the UW High Res model shows a break in the precipitation from Olympia to north Seattle. But the Washington coast, Olympic Peninsula, and Cascade Mountains should continue to see rain in the lowlands and snow above 1,000 feet.

Wednesday afternoon into Thursday

We should begin to dry out as high-pressure edges into the region later Wednesday with mainly sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to stay below average. The normal high at Sea-Tac right now is 50 degrees.