Spring storm to bring strong winds, heavy rain to Puget Sound Sunday

SEATTLE — A spring storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Puget Sound region on Sunday, increasing the chances of power outages.

The storm is expected to arrive Sunday morning and spread increasing rain over western Washington throughout the day.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and north interior from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday, and for areas in Puget Sound from noon until 6 p.m. Wind from the south/southwest increasing 10-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

When the wind direction changes to westerly, a new Wind Advisory specific to the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca and Whidbey Island will be in place for west wind 25-35 mph and gusts up to 40-50 mph.

The cold front will move through my mid-afternoon Sunday changing the steady rain to showers. There could be a few thunderstorms mixed in during the late afternoon.

Snow levels will drop to 500 feet Sunday evening. Wet snow could be mixed with the rain down to sea level in heavier showers, but no significant accumulations are expected below 1,000 feet.

The storm will bring a round of heavy snow to the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades will be in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for areas above 2,500 feet. A total of 8 to 22 inches of new snow is possible. The convergence zone focused over Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass will create the highest accumulations.