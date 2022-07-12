Puget Sound will see extremely low tides this week

Tides are forecast to be four feet lower than normal Wednesday and Thursday. Last month, the Puget Sound had its lowest tide in 13 years.

If you missed the low-low tides in June for Puget Sound, you have another chance to witness the low tides this week.

Lower than normal tides are forecast through Saturday for Puget Sound. Wednesday and Thursday will feature the lowest tides this week. Tides on these days are expected to be around four feet lower than normal.

Low-low tide schedule this week

Tuesday: 3.49 feet below normal at 10:18 a.m.

3.49 feet below normal at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday: 3.99 feet below normal at 11:06 a.m.

3.99 feet below normal at 11:06 a.m. Thursday: 4.04 feet below normal at 11:55 a.m.

4.04 feet below normal at 11:55 a.m. Friday: 3.63 feet below normal at 12:44 p.m.

3.63 feet below normal at 12:44 p.m. Saturday: 2.77 feet below normal at 1:32 p.m.

On June 15, the tide was 4.28 feet lower than normal and 4.11 feet lower than normal on June 16. That was the lowest tide in 13 years.

Tides are the rising and falling of the ocean largely driven by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun and their relative position to Earth. These tides are considered to be very long waves that move across the Earth's oceans. When the wave is at its highest point reaching the coast, it's high tide. When the wave is at its lowest point reaching the coast, it's low tide.

The low-low tides are expected due to a "wobble" in the moon's orbit.

This wobble is known as a lunar nodal cycle. We are approaching the 2025 peak of the lunar nodal cycle, which will allow for periodic low-low tides, especially during the summer months.

The lower-than-normal tides unveil areas and ecosystems that are normally submerged by the cold, salty Puget Sound waters, providing a unique opportunity for people to check out the tidepools and marine life.

If you want a chance to safely explore the multitude of marine life with the lower tides this week, you can join beach naturalists who are part of the Seattle Aquarium Beach Naturalist Program.

This will be a great opportunity for those who are interested in learning more about the diverse, unique ecosystems of Puget Sound while keeping marine life safe from human influences.

Potential impacts of low tide

A spokesperson for Washington State Ferries said in June low tide can cause problems for boats. Ramps on and off the boats can get "very" steep during low tide, the spokesperson said.

Low tide can create a problematic situation at several of Washington State Ferries’ docks. RVs, semi-trucks and people towing trailers might face boarding restrictions during extreme low tide.