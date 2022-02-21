Power being restored in San Juan County after widespread outages

A Wind Advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon as crews work to restore power amid frigid temperatures.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — Crews dealt with widespread power outages throughout the San Juan Islands Monday night.

Orcas Power & Light Cooperative tweeted power was out for the entire county just before 9 p.m.

The outage was caused by a fault on Lopez Island between a substation and switching station, according to Orcas Power & Light Cooperative. Power was being restored by 10 p.m.

Most of Orcas Island's power was restored before 11 p.m. Power is back for Shaw Island.

Lopez and San Juan Island were still without power at 11 p.m.

The widespread outage comes as strong winds persist in the region.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for western Whatcom, San Juan, and Skagit counties. The National Weather Service (NWS) says to expect northwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Strong winds could help break daily low-temperature records for the north coast and northern interior areas, according to the NWS.

Meanwhile, Puget Sound Energy was reporting just over 1,000 outages by 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Ditto for Snohomish County PUD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.