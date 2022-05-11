Over 200,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington

SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team.
KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.
The weather system has already knocked several western Washington communities out of power and closed several roadways due to downed trees or power lines.
Power Outages
Snohomish County Public Utilities District listed 144,467 customers without power Saturday morning. Puget Sound Energy reported 97,193 customers without power Friday night. The Jefferson County Public Utilities District reported 9,450 customers without power. Seattle City Light reported 2,010 outages, down from over 13,000 Friday night.
Snohomish County Public Utilities District said it currently has 14 lin crews and 14 service crews working to restore power. It said crews have already restored power to almost 60,000 customers, with over 130,000 more to go.
Road Closures
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted multiple road closures overnight due to downed trees or power lines.
WSDOT closed US Highway 2 between Eagle Falls and Skykomish around 2:30 a.m. Saturday due to downed trees. WSDOT reopened US 2 after crews worked for several hours to clear the roadway.
Other impacts
The gusty winds also impacted residents across western Washington.
Olympia firefighters responded to a tree that broke through a roof Friday night, trapping the resident for a short time. No injuries were reported.
Traffic in Bellevue was also impacted Friday night due to the gusty winds. A tree hanging over the roadway closed southbound Coal Creek Parkway south of Factoria Boulevard.
