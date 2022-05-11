Over 200,000 without power, roads closed due to downed trees, gusty winds in western Washington

KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region.

SEATTLE — A series of weather events are expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington this weekend, according to KING 5's First Alert Weather Team.

During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.

The weather system has already knocked several western Washington communities out of power and closed several roadways due to downed trees or power lines.

Power Outages

Snohomish County Public Utilities District said it currently has 14 lin crews and 14 service crews working to restore power. It said crews have already restored power to almost 60,000 customers, with over 130,000 more to go.

STORM COVERAGE: power is out for nearly 150,000 customers in Snohomish Co. with Mukilteo and Lynnwood seeing the most.

At Mukilteo Speedway and 84th st. Police put flares out to remind drivers to stop. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/Nx4ahmhpiF — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) November 5, 2022

MUKILTEO: on top of power outages there is a lot of debris on many roadways. At 3rd & Loveland we saw a stop sign down. @KING5Seattle #wawx pic.twitter.com/0alfG3nvlh — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) November 5, 2022

EVERETT: Some power lines are down. Crews worked to mark the roads with flares to warn drivers to be cautious. @KING5Seattle #wawx pic.twitter.com/oIVTwHHl88 — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) November 5, 2022

Road Closures

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted multiple road closures overnight due to downed trees or power lines.

Closure on SR 116 both directions at MP 8.4 near Nolton Rd beginning at 4:47 am on Nov. 5, 2022 until further notice. Road is closed due to trees and power lines in the roadway. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) November 5, 2022

On SR 9 northbound & southbound at Lake McMurray Lane there are fallen tree(s) blocking all lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 5, 2022

More than 1 mile of SR 20 and a section of SR 19 near Airport Road are closed until further notice due to multiple downed power lines and trees. Unknown when roadways will reopen. After utility crews de-energize powerlines, we will be able to work to reopen both. pic.twitter.com/hb3ka7f97p — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) November 5, 2022

Northenders, you’re waking up to several road closures due to downed trees & power lines. WSDOT, public works & utility crews continue to work around the clock to get things cleared & open. Please check the real-time travel map for the latest https://t.co/f6fVrbIBmS — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) November 5, 2022

WSDOT closed US Highway 2 between Eagle Falls and Skykomish around 2:30 a.m. Saturday due to downed trees. WSDOT reopened US 2 after crews worked for several hours to clear the roadway.

📸 FROM THE FIELD: Here is a look at some of the downed trees across US 2. Crews have moved the closure point back to MP 36. We will share additional information as it is available. https://t.co/FxWUN6pFb3 pic.twitter.com/V0ep6aeIvT — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 5, 2022

Other impacts

The gusty winds also impacted residents across western Washington.

Olympia firefighters responded to a tree that broke through a roof Friday night, trapping the resident for a short time. No injuries were reported.

Your Olympia firefighters out @1500 Blk of Edison St SE assisting residents who experienced a tree through the roof, shorty entrapping the resident. Thankfully no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/rwVjObISYr — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) November 5, 2022

Traffic in Bellevue was also impacted Friday night due to the gusty winds. A tree hanging over the roadway closed southbound Coal Creek Parkway south of Factoria Boulevard.

Southbound Coal Creek south of Factoria Blvd is shut down due to a tree hanging over the roadway. Traffic is backed up to I405. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6PQq8MH6KY — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) November 5, 2022