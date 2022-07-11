Light snow, gusty winds of up to 50 mph possible in Whatcom, San Juan counties

The snow is not expected to be widespread or heavy, with accumulations reaching an inch or less.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom, San Juan, northern Clallam counties and some areas along the Hood Canal could see some snow on Monday morning as a winter weather storm reaches western Washington.

The snow is not expected to be widespread or heavy, with accumulations reaching an inch or less. More snowfall is possible along the Straight from Port Townsend to Port Angeles.

Another band of showers will rotate from the south. At the same time, increasing northeast winds will bring gusty and chilly winds into Whatcom, San Juan and northern Clallam counties. Wind chills will be in the low 20s this morning but could drop into the teens and 20s as the winds increase Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Western Whatcom and San Juan counties.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, the cities expected to be impacted include Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Beaver, Clearwater, Forks, La Push, Neah Bay, Ozette and Queets.

Northeast winds are expected to reach up to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Seeing a little light snow at our Bellingham Towercam. Not sticking on the ground. Not looking for any significant accumulations today in Bellingham but a cold day with temperatures in the low 30s and wind chills teens and 20s!! #k5weather pic.twitter.com/KaOyxEA5fF — Rich Marriott (@rtmarriott) November 7, 2022

Gusty winds could hope around unsecured objects such as outdoor furniture or items stored outside vehicles in flat beds.

Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may occur.