Possible 'catastrophic' flooding north of Canadian border being monitored by Washington officials

Residents in the Sumas Prairie in the City of Abbotsford are being told to evacuate as conditions pose a 'significant risk to life.'

ABBOTSFORD, BC — Washington state officials are monitoring conditions within the Sumas Prairie north of the Canadian border as flooding escalates and poses a "significant risk to life."

Tuesday night, the City of Abbotsford issued a notice for all residents that have not evacuated to do so immediately. Flooding in the area is "anticipated to be catastrophic," according to the city.

Water in the Sumas Prairie was shut off at 9 p.m. due to a water main breach.

The affected area is located just north of Sumas, Washington, where significant flooding has already occurred.

The Washington Emergency Management Division's Alert & Warning Center is monitoring the situation north of the border to see if it will impact Whatcom County.

Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen said they are in communication with officials. However, the situation in Sumas is not as dire as across the border, he said.

Sumas was hit hard by the flooding that occurred over the past few days. An estimated 75% of homes in the city have been damaged, according to the city.