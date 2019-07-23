SPOKANE, Wash. — All of eastern Washington and North Idaho were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service issued warnings were issued for Spokane County, Kootenai County, Stevens County, Bonner County, Shoshone County, Pend Oreille County, Okanogan County, Sandpoint, Spirit Lake and Priest River.

The strongest thunderstorms hit between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Peak wind gusts were higher than 60 mph on Tuesday night, with the National Weather Service reporting gusts of 62 mph at Felts Field in Spokane and 61 mph at the Spokane International Airport.

Peak wind gusts in Coeur d'Alene hit about 43 mph, according to NWS.

Frequent lightning also sparked a number of fires on Tuesday night, including two house fires within four hours in Spokane Valley.

A map from Earth Networks Total Lightning Network shows a total of 28,630 cloud flashes and 3,499 cloud to ground lightning strikes in 24 hours around the Inland Northwest.

Thunderstorms are moving out of the Spokane area on Wednesday morning but some areas of northeastern Washington are still experiencing severe weather. The National Weather Service says storms between Oroville and Tonasket will head northeast toward Chesaw through 6 a.m.

Though severe weather is ending, the cold front traveling through central Washington will provide another chance for showers and storms for eastern Washington and North Idaho through Wednesday morning.

Cooler weather is expected on Wednesday, with highs 15-20 degrees cooler than those on Tuesday.

Photos: Thunderstorms hit the Inland Northwest on Tuesday Viewer photo of Inland Northwest storms Viewer photo of Inland Northwest storms Viewer photo of lightning on Tuesday Viewer photo of Inland Northwest storms Photo of lightning in Spokane Valley from Ian Loe

Storm aftermath

Thousands of people across Spokane and North Idaho are still experiencing power outages on Wednesday morning

More than 10,000 power outages were issued Tuesday night but that number has since been reduced.

About 800 residents in the Browne's Addition neighborhood are still without power on Wednesday morning.

KREM photographer Al Lozano also captured some photos and videos of downed trees completely blocking driveways and lifting up parts of sidewalks.

He said one uprooted tree is blocking Oak Street at Second Avenue near Rosauers.

Some traffic lights in downtown Spokane remain nonfunctional on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews throughout Spokane County also responded to a variety of calls on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, including two homes that caught fire within four hours of one another in Spokane Valley.