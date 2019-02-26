SPOKANE, Wash. — A one-two punch of snow is forecasted to close out one of the snowiest months of February that Spokane has ever seen.



Round one, a quick moving snowfall for Wednesday morning and afternoon. It begins about 4 a.m. for areas in the Palouse, and closer to 5-6 a.m. for Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. The snow continues through the lunch hour and will dissipate in the early afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Pullman, Ritzville and surrounding areas. Most of eastern Washington will get about 1 to 2 inches of snow, with up to 3 inches possible in some spots in Idaho. US Highway 2 seems to be the northern extent of the moderate snow, with a light dusting or 1 inch in northern Washington.

Round two pushes in right on the first system's heels, with areas of southern Washington getting snow before midnight on Wednesday, with most areas seeing accumulations by Thursday morning.

The heaviest axis of snow will be a corridor from Moscow to Spokane to Omak. These locations could get as much as 4 inches on Thursday alone and the Palouse with the potential to see a little more, with up to 6 inches at the high end of estimates.

All in all, this brings the two-day forecasted snow totals up to 4 to 8 inches for Pullman, Moscow, St. Maries and Kellogg. Accumulations will be from 3 to 6 inches across a large portion of the Inland Northwest, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. A little less, 2 to 4 icnhes, over northeast Washington and far northern Idaho (who get less snow Wednesday) and Moses Lake (who get less snow Thursday).

Right now, February snow in Spokane is at 26.9 inches. That keeps us in 3rd place for the snowiest February on record. If we see an additional 1.6 inches, we will jump to the No. 2 spot.

This week's snowstorm means we can expect more school delays and closures on Wednesday and Thursday. Dozens of schools were delayed and several were closed on Tuesday as blowing and drifting snow snarled the morning commute.

It’s no secret that February has been a cold month. Every day since Feb. 3 has been below average temperature wise.

This pattern of cold temperatures will end, but it may not be until the second half of March. The forecast for the first few days of March still calls for temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. And the long term temperature outlook has eastern Washington in another cold spell between March 5-11.

