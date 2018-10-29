PORTLAND, Ore. — An EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in north Portland Sunday at 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The main signs of damage were located just south of Northeast Marine Drive, near Northeast 2nd Avenue, where three unoccupied semi trailers were overturned and a building received minor roof damage.

A fence damaged by a tornado that touched down in Portland, Oregon on Sunday, October 28, 2018. (Photo: Louis Sierra, KGW)

Snapped birch tree trunks and minor tree limb damage nearby are also attributed to the tornado.

A tornado with an Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale rating of zero has gusts of 65-85 miles per hour, the National Weather Service says.

