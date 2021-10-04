Lowland snow possible in some areas of western Washington Saturday

A convergence zone between Seattle and Everett early Saturday morning could produce a rain and snow mix, or possibly some graupel.

SEATTLE — Some people in western Washington may get a glimpse of lowland snow Saturday morning.

The cold front that arrived Friday will push rain past the coast and into Puget Sound this evening. The rain will turn to showers early Saturday and become focused in a convergence zone between Seattle and Everett.

There is a chance for a rain and snow mix, or graupel, Saturday morning for areas like Port Angeles, Joyce, Sequim, Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, northern King, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

The snow may stick in grassy areas, but the roadways are expected to stay clear and little to no accumulation is expected.

High temperatures will start in the low to mid-30s Saturday and will climb to the mid-to-upper 40s by the afternoon.

Snow levels are expected to drop near 500 feet Saturday morning, meaning the foothills of the Cascades are also expected to get some snow.