Snowy Valentine's Day possible as storm moves through western Washington

King and Snohomish counties could see up to an inch of snow while the Puget Sound foothills above 500 feet could get up to 2 inches.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — An interesting Monday evening is expected with storms and lowland snow tracking through.

A push of very cold air arrives Monday night setting us up for potential lowland snow in some spots. We’ll also deal with a few storms early on, which could produce small hail.

It all starts late Monday afternoon with an unstable air mass tracking over western Washington, leading to storms to pop up within a few heavier showers. Within these showers and storms, we’ll also deal with small hail, especially around Snohomish County, where convergence zone activity will provide extra energy for potential storms. Lightning and thunder should diminish not too long after sunset.

While storm chances fade, lowland snow will begin to develop as colder air settles in across Puget Sound. Initially, this will mean wet snowflakes falling across parts of Snohomish County where the convergence zone will be set up.

The main timing of the snow will start up around 5 p.m. Monday and last until 10 p.m. As we go deeper into the evening, that will shift southward bringing snow to parts of King and Pierce counties.

Tracking western Washington radar 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Snow accumulation

While there could be minor accumulations of less than an inch in spotty areas over Snohomish and King counties, most won’t see any at all. Also, expect the majority of accumulating snow to stick to grassy and/or elevated surfaces. Major roads and highways should see very little if any accumulations.

For those living in the east Puget Sound foothill communities, snowfall will have a higher chance of accumulating for anyone living at elevations above 500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those locations until 4 a.m. Tuesday for the possibility of up to 2 inches of snow.

Better chances of accumulating snowfall will stay closer to the coast the later we go into the night, and it’s primarily the south coast that will see up to 2 inches of wet snow. Winter Weather Advisories were issued for the coast and extend inland to Thurston County until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mountain snow

Heavy snow will fall across the Cascades through the night with the heaviest snow predicted over the Central Cascades, where up to a foot and a half of additional snow could fall for Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect there until 11 p.m.