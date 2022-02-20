Snow possible in portions of western Washington through Monday morning

Lowland snow is possible for some areas as cooler temperatures linger.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Areas of western Washington could see lowland snow Monday with cooler temperatures and continued precipitation.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to noon for portions of Clallam County, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn.

Up to two inches of snow could fall in the area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the southern Cascade foothills until from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

Snow could also fall across Skagit and Whatcom counties, according to the NWS. Snohomish County could see a rain-snow mix or snow above 500 feet, according to the NWS.

Snow levels will generally be down to approximately 400 feet Monday morning.