It's a show that happens every year around mid-November, the peak of the Leonid meteor shower.

This year the Leonid shower will peak early Saturday morning. The best time to look to the sky is between midnight and dawn. We'll have a waxing gibbous moon, so less moonlight will make for better viewing.

Also known as “shooting stars,” the meteors are actually leftover comet dust. The small pea- and sand-sized bits of dust and debris from the Tempel-Tuttle comet enters earth's atmosphere and burns up, giving us a nice meteor show.

If you live in an area with clear conditions, you'll see about 10 to 15 meteors per hour. The meteors are often bright, colorful and fast, traveling at about 44 miles per second, according to NASA.

We will have an area of high pressure building over us this weekend, so we won't have any rain or storm clouds. However, we will have patches of fog and some low clouds so lower elevations may not see the 10-15 meteors per hour.

Mountain communities will have a better chance to see more meteors shoot across the sky.

It’s named the Leonid meteor shower because of where the meteors appear to originate. In this case, the constellation Leo the Lion.

But you don't have to know how to spot that constellation, just look up and watch for the meteors after midnight.

Bundle up as no mid or high-level clouds overnight (thanks to that high pressure) means any daytime warming will escape and it will be chilly.

