Fall doesn't officially arrive until Saturday evening, but it seems like nature has been preparing us for the past week.

After a summer with several days of above-normal temperatures and little to no rain, we have had a string of eight days with below-normal high temperatures and more rainfall than we usually get this time of year.

At the fall equinox on Saturday, the sun will be directly above the equator and our day and night lengths will be close to 12 hours each. Due to the uneven surface of the Earth and refraction of the sun by the atmosphere - among other factors - we don't end up with exactly 12 hours everywhere on the planet - but close. The later sunrises and earlier sunsets get really noticeable this time the year.

The longer nights combined with clear skies Monday night gave us the coolest overnight low temperature at Sea-Tac (48°) that we have had since June 12 (48°). That allowed fog to form around Puget Sound Tuesday morning.

These last four days of summer will continue to feel like fall with below-normal highs. Some rain will be added into the mix starting later on Wednesday through the arrival of fall on Saturday.

But summer weather may make a brief return.

Starting Sunday, a large ridge of high pressure will build just along the coast and it should dry us out by Sunday afternoon. Most of next week looks dry with high temperatures edging back into the upper 60s to the low 70s for the first week of fall.

After all, Mother Nature does seem to have a sense of humor.

