Debris on private property may be the culprit of downtown Issaquah flooding

The city said the debris was collected on private property.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah saw historic flooding last week when water covered its downtown.

The city now believes debris clogged a waterway and likely caused the flooding.

"Based on our response so far, it’s our understanding this was caused by large trees and woody debris that collected on private property in the East Fork, just south of the Northeast Dogwood Street bridge," said Mayor Mary Lou Pauly in a newsletter to the city.

Significant flooding along Northeast Dogwood Street and Front Street North is rare. The city said, so far, it hasn't heard of any flood damage to businesses.

Crews with the city, Red Cross, and neighbors helped lay sandbags Thursday evening and Friday as water from the Issaquah Creek filled the streets of downtown.

"It went under the building and around the building but no water damage as of now," said Lindsey Lambert, owner of One Mind Yoga located less than a block from Issaquah Creek.

Crews worked to clear the debris from the property.

The National Weather Service said another atmospheric river is expected to hit western Washington starting Tuesday. The city doesn't anticipate another serious flood.

Lambert kept her sandbags just in case.