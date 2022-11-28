Kitsap County preparing for freezing temperatures

Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management is activating four severe weather shelters in anticipation of freezing cold temperatures.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — In anticipation of freezing temperatures, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management opened four severe weather shelters.

The following shelters will be open through Tuesday morning.



from 6pm Monday through 7am Tuesday (except for the Village Green location, which is open from 6:30 to 6:30):

Village Green Community Center: 26159 Dulay Road NE, Kingston (open until 6:30 a.m.)

Port Orchard United Methodist Church: 725 Kitsap St., Port Orchard (open until 7 a.m.)

Gateway Fellowship, West Wing Building 18901 8th Ave NE Poulsbo (open until 7 a.m.)

Silverdale United Methodist Church 9982 Silverdale Way Silverdale (open until 7 a.m.)

"We have great volunteers that step up each time the weather gets cold, and so they are there to greet and welcome those who come in," Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Dave Rasmussen said. "They stay up and awake all night long to make sure it's a safe environment."

The county said transportation is available before 7 p.m. by calling 360-373-3000.

Additional overnight shelter is available at the Salvation Army in Bremerton; call 360-649-6628 for more information.

Meanwhile, the county is encouraging people to make preparations to be safe at home and on the roads during cold temperatures and possible snow.

"When we have power outages, people need to be ready off to turn off things that can create fires like ovens or stove tops," Rasmussen said. "For light-use flashlights or things like battery-powered lanterns and not candles."

People should also prepare their car with blankets, flashlights, food, water and a first-aid kit.

"Be cautious, be careful, give space for other people when you're on the road," Rasmussen said.

Scott McLendon's ACE Hardware in Port Orchard and Belfair said it's prepared to offer winter weather supplies - from indoor needs to outdoor essentials

"People are anticipating snow. So, snow shovels are popular, ice melt, sleds," James Newman said. "Stocking up on the faucet covers and pipe wrap to make sure you don't have a catastrophe when it freezes in your house, and then also some different things to keep you warm inside."