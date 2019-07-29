July 29 is a special day for summer statistics. It is known as the driest and warmest day of the year.

In the past 74 years of data, it has rained on July 29 four times, the least amount of recorded rain throughout the year. Official Seattle weather records go back to 1945.

Number of days rain has been recorded throughout the month of July.

KING Weather

Today is also one of two days Seattle has hit 100 degrees or warmer.

On this day back in 2009, SeaTac recorded its warmest temperature ever when the high topped 103 degrees. The other 100-degree day was July 20, 1994.

July 29th, 2009 was the warmest day ever recorded in Seattle history.

KING Weather

Today's forecast calls for sunshine, no rain, and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.