COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dorian remains an extremely powerful hurricane and it remains stationary, continuing to pummel Grand Bahama Island, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Earlier Monday, a hurricane watch was issued for part of the South Carolina coast as Hurricane Dorian is expected to move just off the state's coastline by the middle of the week.

Here's our latest thinking on this storm that carries serious risks for the southeast U.S. coast.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles an hour, with higher gusts. That makes it a Category 4 on the hurricane intensity scale. That's down from a peak of 185 mph seen Sunday when it was a Category 5 maximum intensity storm.

Dorian is currently stationary, but is expected to begin moving again in the next several hours.

Watches/Warnings:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet, North of Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina. The South Santee River is in Georgetown County, so the watch area includes both Hilton Head and Charleston.

A watch does not mean that hurricane conditions will occur. It only means that these conditions are possible.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line and for Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for North of Deerfield Beach in FL to south of Lantana in FL and Altamaha Sound in GA to South Santee River in SC.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 48 hours.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track has hasn't changed much since the weekend. That could be a good sign, at least in terms of that the models may finally have a good read on where this thing may be going.

The storm will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast Monday night through Wednesday. The center of circulation and the eyewall, however, won't come ashore--at least that's what's projected. If that happens, the storm will bring the area threatening storm surge, high but not devastating winds, and some flooding rains.

The consensus track now takes Dorian up the eastern seaboard coastline and toward the Carolinas. South Carolina remains in what's known as the "cone of uncertainty. At present, the models don't show the storm actually going into the heart of the state. Instead, Dorian is expected to curve before it reaches the state.

You can see that better if you look at the spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model).

Right now, the storm will move just off the coast, based on the latest track. However, while this general path is expected to remain the same, it still could shift toward the west (toward our coast) or east (further out to sea).

The closer it comes to land, obviously, the greater affects for our state.

Bottom line: What can we expect in South Carolina?:

Expect these models to continue shift and change. That's the nature of tropical forecasting. But now that we're reaching the end phase of the storm's approach to our state, they likely won't shift dramatically again. But we'll keep monitoring.

Obviously, the closer the storm gets to land, the worse for South Carolina, the further away, the better. What we're now expecting is storm surge and tropical storm force winds all along the South Carolina coast, particularly as you move up the coast, from Charleston to Myrtle Beach.

There will be heavy rain along the coast as well, with flash flooding being a hazard. Some areas could easily see between 6 to 10 inches of rain.

As you get further inland, however, the risks will diminish. The southern Midlands (Orangeburg, Clarendon) and Eastern (Sumter) might see a risk of weak tropical storm force winds and some moderate rain. But by the time we reach the central Midlands (Columbia, Lexington, Camden) we may not see much, other than some rain, at times gusty winds. The northern Midlands (Newberry, Fairfield) should be at a low risk.

As a precaution, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the South Carolina coast.

However, once again, this could change. The WLTX Weather Team will be constantly monitoring to keep you safe.

