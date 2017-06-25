'Potentially dangerous' temperatures expected in Puget Sound region this weekend

SEATTLE — Temperatures around Puget Sound could be "potentially dangerous" this weekend.
The forecast as of Tuesday for areas around Seattle and Olympia is for highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecast lows for the weekend around Seattle are expected to remain near 70 degrees, providing less relief from the heat at night.
The forecast will be refined as the weekend draws closer.
Since record-keeping began, Seattle has only seen one 100-degree day in June; that was June 9, 1955.
The highest low on record was 71 degrees on July 29, 2009.
The National Weather Service says to plan ahead and be aware of the upcoming conditions.