SEATTLE — Heavy rain expected Monday night through Tuesday will cause a "significant" rise in rivers around western Washington.

Minor flooding is possible beginning Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Monday evening through late Tuesday night. Portion so of Clallam, Jefferson, King, Mason and Snohomish counties are affected.

Heavy rain is forecast in the Olympics and central Cascades over the next two days. Rivers most likely to flood are the Calawah and Bogachiel in Clallam County; Stillaguamish, Skykomish, and Snohomish in Snohomish County; Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers in King County, according tot he National Weather Service.

If rain is heavier than forecast, or covers a larger area, other rivers flowing off either mountain range could reach flood stage.

RELATED: Tips to prepare for hiking in the mountains this fall

Sustained periods of rain increase the chance of landslides.

Homeowners can access the maps on DNR’s geology portal to determine how susceptible their property is to landslides. The presence of a previous landslide in the area is one of the biggest risk factors, according to DNR.

Know the triggers for landslides, such as erosion beneath a cliff, earthquakes, oversaturation from heavy rainfall, or excavating at the base of slopes.

Four warning signs of landslide include tilting trees, especially evergreens on slopes; formation of cracks in a yard, driveway, or sidewalk; sudden difficulty opening or closing doors or windows; sagging utility lines and leaking or broken pipes.

You can also take steps to mitigate landslide risk on your property by draining water away from slopes, planting native ground cover on slopes, and avoiding placing fill soil, yard waste, or debris on slopes.

RELATED: Know the 4 types of tsunamis that could impact Washington residents after an earthquake