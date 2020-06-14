The National Weather Service confirmed a funnel cloud near Damascus at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

DAMASCUS, Ore. — The National Weather Service confirms what several people posted on social media Saturday evening, that a funnel cloud was seen in the skies over Damascus.

At around 6:30 p.m., according to a tweet from NWS Portland, a funnel cloud and possible tornado was seen in the sky in Damascus.

There has been no word on whether this is an official tornado but in a video retweeted by NWS Portland, the cloud can be seen swirling and funneling down.

On Sunday, KGW's Joe Raineri confirmed with NWS Portland that the funnel cloud was an E0 tornado.

A mess is what's left behind from a storm that swept through Tanner Benson's property in Damascus. Winds knocked over a tree in his yard onto three cars.

“We heard a crack. We heard some wind and rain and we thought just some lighting and thunder,” Benson said.

Benson says he has never heard the screaming of wind like he heard on Saturday night.

“The wind was just insane it was just powerful put power.”

The funnel cloud was also reported in Boring and Happy Valley.

This story will be updated.